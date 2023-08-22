Real Madrid set to make another offer for Mbappe in final days of transfer window

It looked like Kylian Mbappe was staying in Paris after all, with his relationship with PSG resolving. The Frenchman's contract with the defending Ligue 1 champions ends next summer, and he didn't agree to an extension which could see him depart as a free agent in 2024.

He has been accused by the PSG hierarchy of already agreeing to a move with Real Madrid and they initially tried to offload him in the ongoing transfer window but failed.

Mbappe was exiled from the first team and then suddenly the relationship between both parties got better, leading to his reintegration. In a statement, PSG said, "After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG-Lorient match, the player has returned to training with the first-team group this (Sunday) morning."

It is also being reported that he is expected to agree to a short extension which would see him not leave for free. Mbappe moved to PSG on loan from Monaco in 2017, before his move was made permanent in a deal worth 145 million euros, plus 35 million euros in add-ons a year later.

Although it looks like he will play first-team football at PSG this season, according to German newspaper Bild, it could change in the coming few days. It is being reported that Real Madrid will send a final proposal to PSG between August 29-September 1, just at the end of the transfer window. The offer is believed to be worth 120 million euros. The move has been given the green signal by Real Madrid's board of directors. It is lower than how much PSG are demanding. The club expected 150 million euros. If Mbappe doesn't agree to an extension with PSG, then he could depart for free next summer, which could pressurise the French outfit to accept the offer.

Mbappe's relationship with PSG has become better due to two reasons, according to ESPN. Last year, the 2018 World Cup winner had stated that he wanted a more competitive team and the club responded with the signing of Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona. The duo are close friends and go for holidays together. The second reason is the departure of Neymar. Over the years, the Brazilian's relationship soured with Mbappe, who questioned his commitment. Meanwhile, Neymar also occupied the left-wing attacking role, which is Mbappe's preferred position.