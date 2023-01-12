Rashid Khan threatens to leave BBL after Australia cancel Afghanistan series

Rashid was recently named the captain of the Afghanistan T20I side. Rashid had replaced Mohammad Nabi, who stepped down as captain in November after Afghanistan were eliminated from the T20 World Cup. 

Superstar Rashid Khan has threatened to leave the Big Bash League (BBL) after Cricket Australia (CA) decided to pull out of an upcoming series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Citing Taliban's moves to further restrict women's rights in the war-torn nation, the apex cricket board of Australia has pulled out of the One Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan.

Rashid was recently named the captain of the Afghanistan T20I side. Rashid had replaced Mohammad Nabi, who stepped down as captain in November after Afghanistan were eliminated from the T20 World Cup. 

One of the world's most devastating bowlers in T20 cricket, Rashid was roped in by Adelaide Strikers back in 2017. Saddened by the massive announcement of Cricket Australia withdrawing from the three-match ODI series against the Asian nation in March, Afghanistan star Rashid Khan has revealed that he will contemplate his future in the Big Bash League.

"I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March. I take great pride in representing my country and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn't want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition," Rashid mentioned in his tweet on Thursday.

Cricket Australia has decided to cancel the ODI series against Afghanistan after consultations with stakeholders, including the Australian government. CA's decision has come after Taliban ordered an indefinite ban on university education for Afghan girls. Earlier, Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq revealed that he has pulled out of Big Bash League after Australia opted to forfeit 30 competition points by not playing the series against the war-torn nation.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has termed Australia's decision as 'pathetic'."The decision to withdraw... is unfair and unexpected and will have a negative impact," the ACB said in a statement.

