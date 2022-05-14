Qatar World Cup hotels must welcome guests in 'non-discriminatory manner': Fifa

Sports

Reuters
14 May, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 02:25 pm

Related News

Qatar World Cup hotels must welcome guests in 'non-discriminatory manner': Fifa

A Scandinavian media survey showed that three of the 69 hotels on Fifa's official list of recommended accommodations will deny entry to same-sex couples.

Reuters
14 May, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 02:25 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Hotels that are on the official list of recommended accommodations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are required to welcome guests in a "non-discriminatory manner" or face termination of contracts, Fifa said on Friday.

A Scandinavian media survey showed that three of the 69 hotels on Fifa's official list of recommended accommodations will deny entry to same-sex couples.

Twenty other hotels said they would accommodate them as long as they did not publicly show that they were gay, while 33 hotels had no issues with booking same-sex couples.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, which will host the World Cup from 21 November to 18 December.

In a statement to Reuters, Fifa said that, since being made aware of the report, it has been in touch with the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and "will ensure that the hotels mentioned are once again made aware of our strict requirements in relation to welcoming guests in a non-discriminatory manner.

"Hotels, as well as any other service provider associated with the Fifa World Cup, who fail to comply with the high standards set by the organisers will have their contracts terminated.

"On top of that, the said requirements will continue to be reinforced in awareness-raising sessions and subsequently monitored and evaluated through audits and inspections of hotels linked to the Fifa World Cup.

"Qatar is fully aware of its responsibility to adhere to Fifa's expectations and requirements on human rights, equality, and non-discrimination. Qatar is committed to ensuring that everyone will be able to enjoy the tournament in a safe and welcoming environment, to building bridges of cultural understanding, and to creating an inclusive experience for all participants, attendees, and local communities, including the LGBTQI+ community."

The SC said on Thursday that Qatar is a "conservative country" but was "committed to delivering an inclusive Fifa World Cup experience that is welcoming, safe and accessible to all".

Wyndham Grand Regency Doha, The Torch Doha, and Magnum Hotel & Suites Westbay were the three hotels mentioned in the report.

"While observing and respecting the law of Qatar, Wyndham Grand Regency Doha does not in any way discriminate against guests of any background and aspires to deliver the highest guest satisfaction, which will only be possible by treating everyone fairly and equally," the hotel told Reuters.

The Torch referred to the SC statement when asked about their policy for same-sex couples, while Magnum Hotel & Suites did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment.

Football

FIFA World Cup 2022 / FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

No place to play

3h | In Focus
Barbet sings undercover

Blue-throated Barbets: Unsung singers of village groves

4h | Panorama
The medicinal plants garden in the Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alternative medical care still has its place. Here is why

6h | Panorama
Volkswagen to revive International Scout

Volkswagen to revive International Scout

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Reasons why duty-free access did not jack up exports to China

4h | Videos
Is Bollywood losing its position?

Is Bollywood losing its position?

19h | Videos
Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert