PSG manager Galtier confirms Messi will be leaving club at the end of the season

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that their Argentina forward Lionel Messi will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

"I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo's last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont", departing PSG manager Galtier told the media on Thursday.

Messi's next destination has not yet been decided though at this moment there are offers from Saudi Arabia and the US according to various previous reports.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner though, wants to play in Europe and his preferred destination would be his former club Barcelona if they can manage the finances without breaching FFP.