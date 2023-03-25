Powell powers West Indies to victory over South Africa on T20I captaincy debut

TBS Report
25 March, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 11:07 pm

Powell powers West Indies to victory over South Africa on T20I captaincy debut

Sisanda Magala's all-round performance (18* off 5 and 3/21) was not enough for the hosts as they were hurt by lack of boundaries between overs 5-8. 

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Rovman Powell led the West Indies to a terrific three-wicket win in the first T20I against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. 

In an 11-over game due to rain, Powell smacked five sixes and one four in his 43* off 18 to ace a chase of 132 with three balls to spare.

Sisanda Magala's all-round performance (18* off 5 and 3/21) was not enough for the hosts as they were hurt by lack of boundaries between overs 5-8. 

David Miller's 22-ball-48 powered them to 131 but it was not enough on a small ground.

Powell hit Parnell for a six over deep square leg to finish the game off halfway through the final over.

