Sammy keen to nail down specific roles for West Indies bowlers ahead of home World Cup

Sports

Reuters
12 March, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 01:38 pm

Related News

Sammy keen to nail down specific roles for West Indies bowlers ahead of home World Cup

Cricket's shortest format remains a strong suit for West Indies, who won both their T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016 under Sammy's captaincy.

Reuters
12 March, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 01:38 pm
Photo: Cricket Australia
Photo: Cricket Australia

West Indies have assembled a "dangerous" batting lineup and just need to assign specific roles for their bowlers to be fully prepared for the home T20 World Cup in June, head coach Daren Sammy said.

Cricket's shortest format remains a strong suit for West Indies, who won both their T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016 under Sammy's captaincy.

They won T20 series against South Africa, India and England in 2023 and posted three successive 200-plus scores in Australia earlier this year despite losing the series 2-1.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It sends a strong message to the world from our batting group that West Indies is a dangerous force," Sammy said in a Cricket West Indies video interview.

"I've said it before to my guys. I said to them, 'I've seen this team before, this type of power, the explosiveness'. It was a team that I captained before …

"So to see it eight years since I left the game... man, it's exciting times for us in the World Cup coming in June."

Death-overs bowling remains an issue with the team, though, and Sammy said they were finalising the candidates for various bowling roles.

Fast bowler Shamar Joseph is in Sammy's thinking for the World Cup after the 24-year-old's headline-grabbing debut in a test series Australia earlier this year.

Joseph's exploits were widely celebrated across the region and winning the World Cup on home soil would help sustain that interest in the game, said Sammy.

"When West Indies do well, there's a buzz," he said.

"You saw Shamar Joseph's exploits in Australia and how it created a buzz in the Caribbean. So for us, and for me as a coach, to lift the silverware, it will mean everything."

Rovman Powell and his men will begin their World Cup campaign with a Group C match against Papua New Guinea in Providence, Guyana.

Cricket

West Indies Cricket Team / Darren Sammy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1d | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1d | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Smile on the face of the farmer with the use of solar panels

Smile on the face of the farmer with the use of solar panels

1h | Videos
Delicious tandoori chicken for iftar

Delicious tandoori chicken for iftar

5m | Videos
Protests by PTI supporters across Pakistan

Protests by PTI supporters across Pakistan

2h | Videos
Elon Musk's X is bringing an app to watch videos on TV’s

Elon Musk's X is bringing an app to watch videos on TV’s

3h | Videos