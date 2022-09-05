'The potential of hockey in Bangladesh is more than any other sport': Shakib says after buying hockey team

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said that hockey has more potential than any other sports in Bangladesh upon his buying the ownership of a team in the upcoming hockey franchise tournament Bangladesh Champions Trophy (BCT). The Test and T20I skipper of the country acquired the ownership through his company Monarch Mart in the tournament.

"I think the potential of hockey in Bangladesh is more than any other sport. So I am happy to be a part of this tournament," Shakib said at the franchise names disclosing ceremony on Monday.

Shakib also revealed his childhood love for the game during the ceremony.

"When I joined BKSP, my roommate was a hockey player, and my elder brothers were hockey players. We used to go to the hockey ground to watch the hockey game. So the interest in hockey was there long ago," the southpaw said.

"I used to support the BKSP team. When they won, we used to have a lot of fun in the hostel. These are really fun memories," he added.

"It's nice to be with any sports, not just hockey. Most importantly, a sport is a place where we can keep the youth away from drugs."

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) disclosed the names of the franchises in a colourful ceremony at a city hotel today.

Apart from Monarch Mart, ACME, Saif Powertech, Walton and Rupayan Group also bought teams. The name of the sixth and final owners was yet to be revealed.

The competition will follow the model of the franchise cricket T20 tournament Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and will begin in the third week of October with six franchisees.

As planned by BHF, Ace Sports Management Company is going to organise Bangladesh Champions Trophy.

Shakib expressed his desire to see his team Monarch Mart become the champions in the tournament.

"Since we have bought a team, we will think about how the players of this team perform well and if we can be a role model for that which others may follow. There will be an improvement of hockey as a whole," Shakib concluded.

34 matches will be played at Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium during the 20-day tournament.