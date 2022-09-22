PM announces prize money for women’s football team

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced that she will give prize money for all the players of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) champion women's football team after returning home from UNGA.

She is currently in New York to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

She will also give houses to those players who need houses. She has ordered the authorities concerned to find out the conditions of other players' houses, says Ihsanul Karim, press secretary to the prime minister. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed to build a house for Rupna Chakma, the goalkeeper of Bangladesh team.

Also, Vice President of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Ataur Rahman Manik has announced a Tk50 lakh reward for the Bangladesh Women's football team who won the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship on Monday.

The SAFF Women's Championship winners have reached Dhaka after their highly celebrated victory in Nepal.

The final of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 between Bangladesh and Nepal was held at Dasharath Rangshala International Stadium in Kathmandu. Bangladesh beat the hosts to lift the title.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / SAFF Women's Championship / Women's Football

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

