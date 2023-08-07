Pakistan appoints former great Inzamam as new chief selector

Pakistan appointed former cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq as their new chief selector on Monday, giving him the task of picking squads for the Asia Cup and subsequent World Cup later this year.

The 53-year-old replaces Haroon Rasheed, who was shown the door after a change in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) set-up two months ago.

In a PCB press release, Inzamam said the new job was challenging.

"Heading the selection committee is a tough job, but it will be more challenging this time with Asia Cup and World Cup around the corner," he was quoted as saying.

"Despite the paucity of time, we will announce the best possible sides."

Himself a World Cup winner in 1992, Inzamam will likely announce on Thursday the squad for both the Asia Cup and for a three-match one-day international series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka.

The ODI series will be played on August 22, 24 and 26, while the Asia Cup is scheduled from August 30 to September 17.

The Asia Cup will be held on a hybrid model after India refused to send its team to Pakistan, leaving the latter to host just four matches, while nine will be held in Sri Lanka.

After the Asia Cup, a squad will be selected for the World Cup, which India will host from October 5 to November 19.

Inzamam's first tenure as chief selector started in August 2016 and ended after Pakistan failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in England.

But he was credited for selecting players like Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan and Imam-ul-Haq.

Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in England in 2017, and two years later rose to world number one in Twenty20 rankings during Inzamam's tenure.