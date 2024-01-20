Pakistan cricket chief Ashraf resigns over lack of power

Sports

AFP
20 January, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 11:20 am

Related News

Pakistan cricket chief Ashraf resigns over lack of power

A ten-man management committee took over the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after former captain Ramiz Raja was sacked as chairman in December 2022.

AFP
20 January, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 11:20 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Pakistan cricket chief Zaka Ashraf resigned on Friday citing lack of powers to administer the board, meaning a fourth change will come into force in 13 months.

A ten-man management committee took over the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after former captain Ramiz Raja was sacked as chairman in December 2022.

In June last year, Ashraf was appointed as committee's head, replacing Najam Sethi, and was given the task of organising an election for the PCB chairman before February 4 this year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ashraf left the post after a management committee meeting in Lahore on Friday.

"We can't work with our hands tied, so I am resigning from the post," Ashraf told local media. "I wanted to do work for the betterment of cricket in Pakistan."

Local media reported that Ashraf was allowed to manage only day-to-day affairs by the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee -- which looks after the affairs of sports in Pakistan.

Both Ashraf and Sethi had previously both resigned as PCB chairman over political backing.

Pakistan cricket has a history of the Board's top official being appointed by the ruling party as the incumbent prime minister is the patron of the PCB.

The PCB's separate 10-member board of governors contains two members nominated by the prime minister and from them a chairman is elected for a term of three years.

The caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will now decide who takes over as the chairman of the committee. Until then an interim head will be in charge.

The Ashraf-led committee came under severe criticism after the national team fared badly in the Asia Cup and World Cup last year.

Pakistan were also swept 3-0 in the Test series in Australia earlier this month and currently trail 0-4 in a five-match Twenty20 international series in New Zealand.

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

4h | Panorama
Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

22h | Features
Demand for electric cooking appliances has increased in the Bangladeshi market due to the gas crisis worsening in winter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Gas woes ignite a surge in demand for alternative cooker

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Edible oil prices hiked quietly

Edible oil prices hiked quietly

41m | Videos
'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

1d | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1d | Videos
Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

22h | Videos