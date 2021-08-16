Ozil scores first goal since February 2020, and first for Fenerbahce

Sports

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 01:12 pm

Related News

Ozil scores first goal since February 2020, and first for Fenerbahce

Ozil joined Fenerbahce in January on a free transfer following a controversial end to his time with Arsenal. He was frozen out of Mikel Arteta’s plans and was engaged in a PR war with the club, memorably offering to pay the wages of Gunnersaurus after the club decided to make the club mascot redundant.

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 01:12 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Mesut Ozil has opened his goalscoring account for Fenerbahce, having found the target against Adana Demirspor.

The former Arsenal and Real Madrid man struck just 11 seconds into the second half of the fixture, latching onto a cross from the left to tap simply into the goal.

It proved to be the only goal of a 1-0 victory and his first since moving to Turkey earlier this year.

Ozil joined Fenerbahce in January on a free transfer following a controversial end to his time with Arsenal. He was frozen out of Mikel Arteta's plans and was engaged in a PR war with the club, memorably offering to pay the wages of Gunnersaurus after the club decided to make the club mascot redundant.

His early weeks in Fenerbahce were not particularly promising either as he made 11 appearances for the club. Indeed, his only contribution of note for the team was an assist in a 2-1 loss to Sivasspor on the final day of the season. It was his sixth home match for the Istanbul giants and his fourth defeat for a return of just a single win.

Additionally, he missed the best part of two months because of an ankle injury sustained in a draw against Antalyaspor.

The last time he found the net in any capacity was while playing for Arsenal in February 2020, when he struck against Newcastle in a 4-0 home win in the Premier League. It proved to be the only goal he scored that season for the Gunners – and his last before leaving a year later.

The 2021-22 campaign has, therefore, got off to an altogether more promising start for the former Germany playmaker.

Football

Mesut Ozil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

1d | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie