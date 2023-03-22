Mesut Ozil announces retirement from football

Mesut Ozil announces retirement from football

"After thoughtful consideration, I'm announcing my immediate retirement from professional football," the 34-year-old attacking midfielder said in a statement.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Former World Cup winner Mesut Ozil announced his retirement from football Wednesday after an illustrious career that saw him help Germany to international glory and shine for Real Madrid and Arsenal.

"After thoughtful consideration, I'm announcing my immediate retirement from professional football," the 34-year-old attacking midfielder said in a statement.

"I have had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity. But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered same injuries, it's become more and more clear that it's time to leave the big stage of football," he added.

"It has been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments and emotions. I want to thank my clubs - Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal FC, Fenerbahce, Basaksehir and the coaches who supported me, plus team-mates who have become friends."

"Special thanks must go to my family members and my closest friends. They have been a part of my journey from day one and have given me so much love and support, through the good times and the bad. Thank you to all my fans who have shown me so much love no matter the circumstances and no matter which club Iwas representing. Now I'm looking forward to everything that is in front of me with my beautiful wife, Amine, and my two beautiful daughters, Eda and El - but you can be sure that you will hear from me from," he cocluded.

Ozil, who made 92 appearances for Germany, won the World Cup with his country in 2014.

He made appearances for clubs like Real Madrid and Arsenal, before moving to Fenerbahce. He finished his career in Turkish club, Istanbul Başakşehir.

