Qatar fans hold Mesut Ozil signs at World Cup in response to Germany protest

Sports

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 05:35 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 05:39 am

Related News

Qatar fans hold Mesut Ozil signs at World Cup in response to Germany protest

A group of fans held copies of a hand-drawn sketch of Ozil, while others showed pictures of him in action for Germany.

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 05:35 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 05:39 am
Photo: Reuterd
Photo: Reuterd

Qatari fans hit back at Germany's World Cup protest on Sunday by holding pictures of former national team player Mesut Ozil and covering their mouths during the match against Spain.

A group of fans held copies of a hand-drawn sketch of Ozil, while others showed pictures of him in action for Germany.

The clearly coordinated display was apparently in response to Germany players' gesture on Wednesday, when they covered their mouths to protest against FIFA following the governing body's clampdown on the "One Love" armband. That gesture was a response to FIFA's effective nixing of seven European teams' plans to wear armbands that were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar and their human rights record.

Qatari fans appeared Sunday to reference Germany's own questionable treatment of Ozil, the former player who quit the national team after becoming a target of racist abuse and a scapegoat for Germany's early World Cup exit in 2018.

Ozil, a German-born descendant of Turkish immigrants, accused the country's federation, fans and media of racism in their treatment of people with Turkish roots.

"I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose," Ozil said at the time.

The abuse started before the 2018 World Cup when Özil posed for photographs with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and increased after the tournament, helped by incendiary statements from Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff and the federation president at the time, Reinhard Grindel.

Grindel later said he should have given Ozil, who retired from the national team in July of 2018, more support.

Germany and Spain drew 1-1 in the match at Al Bayt Stadium with both teams in position to advance to the round of 16 pending the outcomes of their group finales on Wednesday.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Mesut Ozil / Germany football team / qatar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

18h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

17h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

19h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

8h | Videos
How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

8h | Videos
Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

10h | Videos
Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court