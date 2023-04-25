Nortje, Mukesh deny Hyderabad at the death to script incredible Delhi win
Chasing a target of 145 runs, SRH reached 137/6 in 20 overs, despite a decent knock from Mayank Agarwal (49).
Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs in Match 34 of IPL 2023, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on Monday.
Chasing a target of 145 runs, SRH reached 137/6 in 20 overs, despite a decent knock from Mayank Agarwal (49).
Meanwhile, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje took two wickets each for DC. Initially, Delhi reached 144/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of a late fightback from Manish Pandey (34) and Axar Patel (34).
Meanwhile, Washington Sundar was in good bowling form for SRH and took three wickets and Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped two dismissals.