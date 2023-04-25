Nortje, Mukesh deny Hyderabad at the death to script incredible Delhi win

25 April, 2023, 12:00 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 12:05 am

Chasing a target of 145 runs, SRH reached 137/6 in 20 overs, despite a decent knock from Mayank Agarwal (49). 

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs in Match 34 of IPL 2023, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on Monday

Chasing a target of 145 runs, SRH reached 137/6 in 20 overs, despite a decent knock from Mayank Agarwal (49). 

Meanwhile, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje took two wickets each for DC. Initially, Delhi reached 144/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of a late fightback from Manish Pandey (34) and Axar Patel (34). 

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar was in good bowling form for SRH and took three wickets and Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped two dismissals.

