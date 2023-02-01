'No comments' - Shakib on Hathurusingha's return as Tigers' head coach

Bangladesh national cricket team's Test and T20I skipper Shakib Al Hasan denied to comment anything on Chandika Hathurusingha's return as the Tigers' head coach. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officially announced the return of Hathurusingha on Tuesday evening after days of media speculation on the Tigers' new head coach role.

Shakib, who is currently in Sylhet captaining Fortune Barishal, was asked about Hathurusingha after Barishal's match against Dhaka Dominators. But Shakib didn't show any interest in that topic.

"No comments," said Shakib when asked about Hathurusingha.

Shakib was further asked about his experience of working with Hathurusingha. He simply answered - "Not bad, okay."

Hathrusingha was Bangladesh's head coach from 2014 to 2017.

Up to 2017, Hathurusingha was the most successful coach ever to get involved in Bangladesh cricket, with ODI series victories against India, Pakistan and South Africa, and Test victories against Sri Lanka (away), England and Australia.

During his tenure, Bangladesh moved higher in Team Rankings and qualified for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and directly qualified for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.