Nigar Sultana nominated for ICC player of the month award

Sports

TBS Report
05 October, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 05:32 pm

Related News

Nigar Sultana nominated for ICC player of the month award

Though her form dipped in the knockout stage, she still finished as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 180 runs in five games while averaging 45 and a strike-rate of 105.26.

TBS Report
05 October, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 05:32 pm
Nigar Sultana nominated for ICC player of the month award

Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana has made the shortlist for the ICC Women's Player of the Month Award for September 2022. Two more Asians - Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana - have been nominated as well.

In the opening game of ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, her 53-ball 67 helped Bangladesh post a defendable total of 143, which eventually proved to be 14 runs too many for Ireland. She top-scored her team in the modest chase of 78 against Scotland and followed it up with an unbeaten 56 off 40 against USA.

Though her form dipped in the knockout stage, she still finished as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 180 runs in five games while averaging 45 and a strike-rate of 105.26.

Kaur finished the recently-concluded England series as the highest run-getter with 221 runs at an average of 221 and a strike rate of 103.27.

Mandhana was the player of the match in India's only win in the T20I series against England with a blistering 79* off 53 balls that blew England away in the second game. She was the highest run-scorer for India in the series with 111 runs at an average of 55.50 while striking at 137.03.

 

Cricket

Nigar Sultana / Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside Dolonchapa, a women-only bus service, a female conductor is collecting fares from passengers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Female employment is rising rapidly. Then why are women-only buses ‘unprofitable’?

6h | Panorama
As medicine prices increase, the poorest one-fifth of households will face a difficult tradeoff between life-saving medicines and other basic needs. Photo: Mumit M

Pharma industry needs to prepare for headwinds

9h | Panorama
Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

1d | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Noorjahan Market is so popular?

Why Noorjahan Market is so popular?

1h | Videos
Best leadership advice of the past 120 years

Best leadership advice of the past 120 years

5h | Videos
Putin offers conditional peace talks

Putin offers conditional peace talks

19h | Videos
ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code