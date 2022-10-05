Nigar Sultana nominated for ICC player of the month award

Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana has made the shortlist for the ICC Women's Player of the Month Award for September 2022. Two more Asians - Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana - have been nominated as well.

In the opening game of ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, her 53-ball 67 helped Bangladesh post a defendable total of 143, which eventually proved to be 14 runs too many for Ireland. She top-scored her team in the modest chase of 78 against Scotland and followed it up with an unbeaten 56 off 40 against USA.

Though her form dipped in the knockout stage, she still finished as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 180 runs in five games while averaging 45 and a strike-rate of 105.26.

Kaur finished the recently-concluded England series as the highest run-getter with 221 runs at an average of 221 and a strike rate of 103.27.

Mandhana was the player of the match in India's only win in the T20I series against England with a blistering 79* off 53 balls that blew England away in the second game. She was the highest run-scorer for India in the series with 111 runs at an average of 55.50 while striking at 137.03.