Neymar 'probably leaving' PSG for Saudi: source

Neymar is "probably leaving" Paris Saint-Germain, with an offer from Saudi Arabia said to be on the table, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Sunday.

The Brazil international joined the French champions for 220 million euros ($241m) from Barcelona in 2017.

But the 31-year-old forward was missing from PSG's season-opener on Saturday, and "no longer figures in the club or manager's plans", the source stated.