Neymar fined $3.3 million for building lake at mansion

Sports

AFP
04 July, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 11:04 am

Related News

Neymar fined $3.3 million for building lake at mansion

Neymar has 20 days to appeal the penalty, the amount of which had initially been set at five million reais, close to one million dollars.

AFP
04 July, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 11:04 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A prosecutor in Brazil fined football star Neymar 16 million reais ($3.3 million) for building a lake at his mansion on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro without an environmental license, authorities said Monday.

The town council in Mangaratiba issued four fines for "environmental violations in the construction of an artificial lake at the player's mansion," the council secretariat said in a statement.

"The sanctions add up to more than 16 million reais," the statement said, a sum set out by the prosecutor's office in Mangaratiba, a tourist area around 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Rio where the Paris Saint-Germain star has his mansion.

Among "dozens of infractions" detected, the authorities listed "carrying out work subject to environmental control without authorization," capture and diversion of river water without authorization, and "removal of land and suppression of vegetation without authorization."

Neymar has 20 days to appeal the penalty, the amount of which had initially been set at five million reais, close to one million dollars.

On 22 June, after complaints based on social media posts, authorities found several environmental violations at the luxury property, where workers were building an artificial lake and beach.

Authorities cordoned off the site and ordered all activity to cease, but Brazilian media reported that Neymar threw a party there and bathed in the lake.

Neymar's press office in Brazil did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

Neymar, 31, is currently recovering from surgery on his right ankle, which he underwent in Doha in March.

The striker has not played since February and doubts have arisen about his staying at PSG.

Neymar bought the Mangaratiba mansion in 2016. According to Brazilian media, it sits on 10,000 square meters (107,000 square feet) of land and features a heliport, spa and gym.

Football

Neymar Jr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

3h | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

19h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

Enigma of an unnamed tomb: Reconnoitering a Mughal-era mausoleum in Mohammadpur

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

19h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

20h | TBS Insight
Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh