Injured Neymar to miss Copa America, says Brazil team doctor

Sports

Reuters
20 December, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 09:22 am

Related News

Injured Neymar to miss Copa America, says Brazil team doctor

Brazil's top scorer underwent surgery last month after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee on international duty in October.

Reuters
20 December, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 09:22 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Brazil forward Neymar will not recover from knee surgery in time to play at next year's Copa America, national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said on Tuesday.

Brazil's top scorer underwent surgery last month after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee on international duty in October.

Lasmar, who carried out the surgery, said the 31-year-old is not expected to be fit until August and they do not intend to take shortcuts in the recovery process for him to play at the June 20-July 14 tournament in the United States.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"There won't be time, it's too early, there's no point skipping steps to recover sooner and taking unnecessary risks," Lasmar told Brazilian radio station Radio 98 FM.

"We expect that he will be ready to return at the start of the 2024 season in Europe, which is in August. We need to be patient. Talking about a return before nine months is premature.

"It is very important to have the time it takes for the body to build that ligament. The expectation is that after this time, he will have recovered at a high level."

Neymar joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in August but the former Barcelona and Paris St Germain forward played only five games as he struggled with muscle injuries.

Brazil have been drawn in Group D for the Copa America with Colombia, Paraguay and a CONCACAF qualifier.

Football

Neymar Jr / Brazil Football Team / Copa America

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

IMF Target: Where will NBR find an additional Tk 66,900 crore? The answer could be govt entities

57m | Panorama
Burnt seats of one of the three compartments of Mahanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

When lives fade to flames: A Journey by train to destination death?

16h | Thoughts
Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha. Photo: Courtesy

‘Uttara University is committed to producing future-proof individuals’

18h | Pursuit
Café River Front: Creativity using containers

Café River Front: Creativity using containers

21h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

10h | Multimedia
7 biggest football transfers of 2023

7 biggest football transfers of 2023

11h | Multimedia
Tiles are being sold at low prices in Hazaribagh's KB Market

Tiles are being sold at low prices in Hazaribagh's KB Market

12h | TBS Stories
Capital shortfall at 14 banks grows by Tk3,774cr in Jul-Sep

Capital shortfall at 14 banks grows by Tk3,774cr in Jul-Sep

15h | TBS Stories