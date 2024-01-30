Nadal's 2007 French Open winning racket sells for $118k at auction

Reuters
30 January, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 05:29 pm

It became the third most valuable tennis racket behind Nadal's 2022 Australian Open racket auctioned at $139,700 and Billie Jean King's 'Battle of the Sexes' racket sold for $125,000.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Rafael Nadal's championship point-winning racket from his 2007 French Open final victory over Roger Federer was sold for more than $118,000 at an auction on Monday, ranking among the highest-priced such memorabilia.

Nadal beat Federer 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the 2007 final in Paris to win his third Grand Slam title before the Spaniard moved on to secure a further 19 - 14 of them at Roland Garros - becoming one of the sport's greatest players.

The racket, which Nadal also used in previous matches of the tournament, including his semi-final victory against Novak Djokovic, sold for $118,206 at an online auction, Prestige Memorabilia's The Tennis Auction, that closed on Monday.

It was previously housed in the Australian Tennis Museum before its recent closure.

It became the third most valuable tennis racket behind Nadal's 2022 Australian Open racket auctioned at $139,700 and Billie Jean King's 'Battle of the Sexes' racket sold for $125,000.

Nadal missed the recent Australian Open this month after suffering a small muscle tear during his comeback from a long injury layoff at the Brisbane International earlier in January.

The 37-year-old, however, is set to return on the court in February during the ATP 250 tournament in Doha.

