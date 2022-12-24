My mother and grandmother were crying when Sunrisers Hyderabad picked me up: Brook

Harry Brook, the young English batter who was purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 13.25 crore, expressed his joy and said he was speechless. He also thanked SRH for choosing him for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have paid Rs 13.25 crores for Brook, who will play for them in the upcoming 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

"Hi Orange Army. I am really excited and grateful for this opportunity to come to the IPL this year. I am really looking forward to playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. I have heard the atmosphere is unbelievable. One of the best grounds in the comp (competition). So, I am really excited for us to be back to Uppal," Brook said in a video posted by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Twitter.

Brook stated that when SRH bought him, he was eating dinner with his family. Next year, he will play in the IPL for the 2016 champions.

"I am at a loss for words, I was having dinner with my mother and grandmother, they were crying when SRH picked me up. Thank you so much SRH," Brook said.