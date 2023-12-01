Mustafizur only Bangladeshi in highest base price bracket for IPL auction

There are 77 slots up for grabs and 30 of them would be overseas players. The 10 teams can collectively spend INR 262.95 crore.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Australia's World Cup heroes Travis Head, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have all kept their respective base prices in the highest bracket of ₹2 crore along with out-of-favour India pacer Harshal Patel and Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the IPL auctions, scheduled in Dubai on 19 December.

Mustafizur is the only Bangladeshi in the highest base price category. 

There are 77 slots up for grabs and 30 of them would be overseas players. The 10 teams can collectively spend INR 262.95 crore.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, who made everyone stand up and take note with his batting exploits during the World Cup, is priced at ₹50 lakh but he is expected to go at least 15 if not 20 times more than his base price.

Surprisingly, former India batter Kedar Jadhav, who is well past his sell-by-date has also kept his base price at ₹2 crore along with Umesh Yadav, whose India Test career has all but ended.

Jos Inglis, who recently scored his maiden T20 hundred against India, along with former skipper Steve Smith and pacer Josh Hazlewood, are also in top bracket.

Ditto for South Africa's new pace bowling sensation Gerald Coetzee and the dangerous Rassie van der Dussen, who is likely to see the hammer go up multiple times.

Wanindu Hasaranga, one of the world's top T20 wrist spinners and released by RCB, is in the ₹1.5 crore bracket.

