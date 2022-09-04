Mushfiqur Rahim retires from T20Is, will continue to play franchise tournaments

Sports

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 12:50 pm

Related News

Mushfiqur Rahim retires from T20Is, will continue to play franchise tournaments

He was going through a poor run of form in T20Is, particularly in the ongoing Asia Cup where he had scores of 1 and 4 and dropped a crucial catch during the team's do-or-die match against Sri Lanka.

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 12:50 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Experienced campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim announced his retirement from T20Is on Sunday. He confirmed the news through a Facebook post. 

"I have been grateful to have you all beside me throughout my long career. Your support has been my inspiration during my highs and lows. Today, I am announcing my retirement from T20 Internationals. I will proudly continue to represent Bangladesh in Test and ODI formats. I am hopeful that I can bring success for our nation in these two formats," the post read.

"I will continue to take part in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and other franchise tournaments. Alhamdulillah. Thank you all. Allah Hafez," the post added.

The decision comes after Bangladesh crashed out of the 2022 Asia Cup without a win against their names.

Much has been talked about Mushfiq's recent performance in the shorter version of the game. He has been struggling to find his form in this format since the last T20 World Cup.

He was going through a poor run of form in T20Is, particularly in the ongoing Asia Cup where he had scores of 1 and 4 and dropped a crucial catch during the team's do-or-die match against Sri Lanka.

Eventually, Bangladesh were knocked out of the competition.

Mushfiq has represented Bangladesh in 102 T20Is scoring 1500 runs at an average of 19.48.

He has the fourth-highest number of dismissals (62) in this format. He is one of three Bangladeshi players to have played more than 100 T20Is. 

His 72 not out against Sri Lanka in a stiff chase in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy and 60 not out against India the next year to beat them for the first time remain the highlights of his T20I career. Since that India innings, Mushfiqur averaged only 19 in T20Is at a strike-rate of 101.7 and was even dropped for a series against Pakistan. He was also 'rested' from the Zimbabwe series in August.

Mushfiqur also captained Bangladesh in 23 T20Is out of which they won eight. 

Mushfiqur is the second player from Bangladesh to retire from the shortest format after Tamim Iqbal's retirement in July this year.

Cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you deal with loss-making state-owned enterprises?

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Pakistan’s ghosts loom over Imran Khan

1h | Panorama
Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

51m | Videos
Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

5h | Videos
Reasons behind the decline in sales of daily necessities

Reasons behind the decline in sales of daily necessities

14h | Videos
Mouth watering dried fish dish of Hasu Miah

Mouth watering dried fish dish of Hasu Miah

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman