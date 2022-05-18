Mushfiqur notches up first Test hundred in two years, Bangladesh take first-innings lead

Sports

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 03:55 pm

Related News

Mushfiqur notches up first Test hundred in two years, Bangladesh take first-innings lead

Towards the end of the second session, Mushfiqur clipped one off his pads and collected a boundary to rack up his hundred. Bangladesh scored 51 runs in the second session but lost three wickets. 

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 03:55 pm
Mushfiqur notches up first Test hundred in two years, Bangladesh take first-innings lead

Litton Das missed out on a well-deserved hundred but Mushfiqur Rahim notched up his eighth Test hundred, his first in more than two years. Bangladesh lost three wickets in the afternoon session of day four but most importantly they got a first-innings lead of 39 runs.

After a barren first session, Sri Lanka could not have asked for a better start to the second session. Kasun Rajitha, who on day three replaced concussed Vishwa Fernando, got two wickets in consecutive deliveries right at the beginning of the afternoon session. Litton Das (88), who was nearing a century, got out first ball. Tamim Iqbal (133) returned to bat but was cleaned up by a peach of a delivery from Rajitha.

Shakib Al Hasan added 36 with Mushfiqur before getting out Asitha Fernando on 24. Towards the end of the second session, Mushfiqur clipped one off his pads and collected a boundary to rack up his hundred. Bangladesh scored 51 runs in the second session but lost three wickets. 

Earlier, the start of play was delayed due to wet outfield. Bangladesh started the day with an overnight score of 318 for three with Litton unbeaten on 54 and Mushfiqur on 53. Litton struck a boundary off Ramesh Mendis in the second delivery of the day. But the duo was happy to just grind it out as they hit just two more boundaries in the morning session.

In the first session, Mushfiqur became the first Bangladeshi batter to score 5000 Test runs. He was unbeaten on 85 and Litton on 88. The first session yielded 67 runs and Bangladesh did not lose a wicket.

Cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

7h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

8h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Putin revived Nato

How Putin revived Nato

2h | Videos
Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

8h | Videos
Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists