Murshida, Sobhana help Mohammedan set women's cricket record in Dhaka Premier League

Murshida Khatun and Sobhana Mostary helped Mohammedan Sporting Club notch up an unprecedented 392-3 in their stipulated 50 overs and won by a big margin of 251 runs against Gulshan Youth Club in the Women's Dhaka Premier League at the BKSP-3 in Savar on Thursday.

392 was by far the highest total in the history of the tournament, going past 321 made by BKSP against Keraniganj Cricket Academy in the 2022-23 season.

National-team batters Murshida and Sobhana added 257 for the second wicket to notch up the record total.

Murshida smashed 179 off 157 deliveries, laced with 23 fours and a couple of maximums.

Sobhana hit seven sixes and six fours in her 101-ball-128.

Opener Jasia Akhtar set the tone with an aggressive 75 off 41, adding 135 with Murshida in 17.4 overs.

In reply, Gulshan were bundled out for 141 in 49.4 overs.

Rumana Ahmed returned figures of 10-6-9-3. Fariha Trisna, Salma Khatun and Sabekun Nahar picked up two each.