Records galore as Dilara blasts fastest Women's DPL ton

TBS Report
07 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 04:35 pm

20-year-old opener Dilara's ton was the fastest by anyone in the Women's Dhaka Premier League as she went past Jasia Akter's 66-ball effort that took place in the 2022-23 season.

TBS Report
07 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 04:35 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Dilara Akter's quickfire century off just 53 deliveries set up Abahani Ltd's massive win over Jabed Ahsan Sohel Cricket Club at BKSP-4 in Savar on Friday.

20-year-old opener Dilara's ton was the fastest by anyone in the Women's Dhaka Premier League as she went past Jasia Akter's 66-ball effort that took place in the 2022-23 season.

Dilara's teammate all-rounder Shorna Akter brought up a hundred as well (118 off 90) and riding on cameos from Nahida Akter and Jahanara Alam, Abahani amassed a total of 406-6 after 50 overs. 

It was the highest total in the Women's Dhaka Premier League. Mohammedan, who scored 392 on 23 May this year, were the previous record holders.

Dilara's innings had 13 fours and five sixes. 

In reply, Jabed Ahsan Sohel were bowled out for a mere 36 in 22.4 overs. The win margin of 368 runs was also the biggest in Women's Dhaka Premier League. 

 

