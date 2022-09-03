Mashrafe Mortaza not participating in Legends League Cricket

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza got an offer to play in the Legends Cricket League (LLC) last month. Mashrafe, who played his last international match more than two years ago, has decided not to take part in the tournament. He has already made the organisers of the event aware of his decision.

India Capitals, one of the four teams in the tournament, roped in Mashrafe according to a Facebook post from the team. "Mashrafe Mortaza to add some Bangladeshi flavour to our bowling unit at the Legends League Cricket. India Capitals welcome you with open arms, Mashrafe," read the post.

But the fast bowler has told The Business Standard (TBS) on Saturday that he won't be taking part in the event. "I got the offer last month. I thought about it. For various reasons, I am not playing the tournament. I have already informed the organisers," he said.

The LLC features retired cricketers from different countries. The first edition of the tournament took place in January earlier this year.