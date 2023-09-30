Mashrafe angered by 'sick' comments on Shakib's injury

30 September, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 02:26 pm

Mashrafe angered by 'sick' comments on Shakib's injury

The news has been received with a lot of negative comments on social media, which has angered former captain and Shakib's long-time teammate Mashrafe Mortaza.

30 September, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 02:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh played their first warm-up match of the 2023 World Cup against Sri Lanka in Guwahati without captain Shakib Al Hasan, who reportedly got injured during a practice session. The all-rounder is likely to miss the second warm-up match against England as well.

The news has been received with a lot of negative comments on social media, which has angered former captain and Shakib's long-time teammate Mashrafe Mortaza. 

"Shakib has an injury, that's why he couldn't play [yesterday]. I hope he recovers soon," he wrote on his Facebook account. "Many are having doubts about his place in the team, many are even considering dropping him from the squad."

Mashrafe is surprised to see these type of comments from Bangladesh cricket fans.

"Is this sickness? Which generation are we witnessing? With what kind of thoughts are they growing up? What will they achieve if they practice envy?" he continued. 

The former captain said it's necessary to back the team now. "Is it a team of one person or the whole country? Not only Shakib, everyone else is representing our country. Not everyone's favourite player will perform well. But this is our team and we must support them and give them confidence," he concluded. 

Shakib al Hasan / Mashrafe Mortaza / Bangladesh Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

