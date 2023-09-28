Mashrafe says Shakib or Hathurusingha should have communicated directly with Tamim

Sports

TBS Report
28 September, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 09:21 pm

Related News

Mashrafe says Shakib or Hathurusingha should have communicated directly with Tamim

According to Tamim, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official asked him to sit out or bat in the middle order against Afghanistan, presumably because of his poor record against their new-ball bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman. Mashrafe opined that no one from the cricket board has the right to make such a decision.

TBS Report
28 September, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 09:21 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said Shakib Al Hasan or Chandika Hathurusingha should have directly spoken to Tamim Iqbal regarding the team's plan to bat him in the middle order against Afghanistan. He also criticised the "third party" that leaked false information about Tamim's availability in the World Cup.

In a video published in his official Facebook page, Mashrafe spoke at length about the ongoing cricketing scenario in Bangladesh. Just hours after Mashrafe revealed that Tamim didn't want to be in the World Cup squad, the left-handed opener opened up about his much-talked about omission on Wednesday. 

According to Tamim, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official asked him to sit out or bat in the middle order against Afghanistan, presumably because of his poor record against their new-ball bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman. Mashrafe opined that no one from the cricket board has the right to make such a decision. 

"No one from the cricket board has the right to tell Tamim where to bat. It's the captain or coach's responsibility to do so," Mashrafe stated.

Tamim clarified that the rumour of him playing "five matches" in the World Cup was completely false. Shakib slammed Tamim based on that in an interview with T-Sports recorded before Tamim's clarification. 

Mashrafe was heavily critical of whoever leaked this to the media a day before the World Cup squad announcement. 

"The issue between Shakib and Tamim proves that third parties are always harmful. If there are such issues between cricketers, they themselves should solve them," he said.

 

Cricket

Mashrafe Mortaza / Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Chandika Hathurusingha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

1d | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

1d | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

2d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

13h | TBS Today
Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

3h | TBS SPORTS