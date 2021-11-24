Mahmudullah officially announces retirement from Test cricket

Sports

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 07:11 pm

Related News

Mahmudullah officially announces retirement from Test cricket

In his final innings the right-hander made an unbeaten 150, his fifth hundred in Tests, and was adjudged the player of the match.

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 07:11 pm
Mahmudullah officially announces retirement from Test cricket

Bangladesh allrounder Mahmudullah Riyad has announced his retirement from Test cricket after a 12-year career.

The 35-year old played his 50th and last Test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in July this year with Bangladesh recording a 220-run win. In his final innings the right-hander made an unbeaten 150, his fifth hundred in Tests, and was adjudged the player of the match. In all Mahmudullah scored 2914 runs at an average of 33.49 and took 43 wickets in Tests. He has also captained Bangladesh in six Test matches.

In a statement, Bangladesh T20I captain said: "Leaving a format of which I have been a part of for such a long time is not easy. I had always thought of going on a high and I believe this is the right time to end my Test career.

"I want to extend my gratitude to the BCB President for supporting me when I returned to the Test team. I thank my teammates and the support staff for always encouraging me and believing in my ability. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to play Test cricket for Bangladesh and I will cherish the many memories.

"Although I am retiring from Tests, I will still be playing ODIs and T20 internationals and really looking forward to continue giving my best for my country in white ball cricket."

Cricket

Mahmudullah Riyad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’