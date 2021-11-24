Mahmudullah officially announces retirement from Test cricket

Bangladesh allrounder Mahmudullah Riyad has announced his retirement from Test cricket after a 12-year career.

The 35-year old played his 50th and last Test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in July this year with Bangladesh recording a 220-run win. In his final innings the right-hander made an unbeaten 150, his fifth hundred in Tests, and was adjudged the player of the match. In all Mahmudullah scored 2914 runs at an average of 33.49 and took 43 wickets in Tests. He has also captained Bangladesh in six Test matches.

In a statement, Bangladesh T20I captain said: "Leaving a format of which I have been a part of for such a long time is not easy. I had always thought of going on a high and I believe this is the right time to end my Test career.

"I want to extend my gratitude to the BCB President for supporting me when I returned to the Test team. I thank my teammates and the support staff for always encouraging me and believing in my ability. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to play Test cricket for Bangladesh and I will cherish the many memories.

"Although I am retiring from Tests, I will still be playing ODIs and T20 internationals and really looking forward to continue giving my best for my country in white ball cricket."