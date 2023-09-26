Mahmudullah reaches 5000 ODI runs

Mahmudullah Riyad became the fourth Bangladesh batter to score 5,000-plus One Day International (ODI) runs in the third and final match against New Zealand at Mirpur on Tuesday.

The right-handed batter reached the milestone in the 16th over by taking a single off the bowling of fast bowler Lockie Ferguson.

The 37-year-old also completed the milestone of 10,000 international runs in the previous match against the Kiwis.

Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim are the three other players who have reached the milestone before Mahmudullah.

His batting in the series and the failure from the other fringe batters to score big has improved his chances of making the World Cup squad which is set to be announced later today.