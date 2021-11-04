Mahmudullah, Mushfiq, Liton and Taskin to stay back in UAE to spend holidays with their families

Mahmudullah, Mushfiq, Liton and Taskin to stay back in UAE to spend holidays with their families

Bangladesh cricket team suffered a crushing defeat on Thursday against Australia and finished the T20 World Cup without a single win in the main round. They will leave for Dhaka on Friday in two groups. The first set of the members of the team will catch a 10.30 am (local time) flight while the others will leave at 4.30 pm.

Four members of the team- Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Taskin Ahmed- will stay back in the UAE to spend holidays with their families. Head coach Russell Domingo and other members of the coaching staff will also take a few days off and are likely to go back to Bangladesh on 11 November. An official of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), citing anonymity, confirmed the news to The Business Standard (TBS).

The official said, "The members of the team will leave in two groups. The first group will leave for Dhaka tomorrow (Friday) at 10.30 am local time and the second group at 4.30 pm. Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur, Taskin and Liton will return on 11-12 November after spending holidays."

Earlier, Mohammad Saifuddin who got injured after the match against England went back home. Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out of the World Cup after picking up an injury against the West Indies and then returned to the USA.

Mahmudullah Riyad / Mushfiqur Rahim / Taskin Ahmed / Liton Das / Bangladesh Cricket Team

