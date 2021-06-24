Mahmudullah fined Tk 20,000 for misbehaving on the field

Mahmudullah Riyad has been punished for expressing dissatisfaction with the umpire's decision and misbehaving on the field. The captain of Gazi Group Cricketers has been accused of violating the Level-2 code of conduct. Match referee Rakibul Hasan fined him Tk 20,000 for the crime.

Rakibul Hasan himself has confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The incident happened in the 16th over of Prime Bank's innings. Spinner Nasum Ahmed and the Gazi Group fielders strongly appealed for a caught behind. Skipper Mahmudullah, who was standing at slip, joined them. But the on-field umpire Mahfuzur Rahman turned the appeal down.

Nasum, Ariful Haque, wicketkeeper Akbar Ali and Mahmudullah kept on appealing but the umpire remained unmoved.

Mahmudullah punched the ground twice in frustration and started rolling on the ground. Then he went back to his fielding position and sat there for some time, stunned. The umpire signalled to resume play but Mahmudullah wasn't standing up. He had to stop the bowler and tell Mahmudullah to stand up.

The Gazi Group skipper got into an argument with the umpires in the team's previous match as well.

Eventually, Prime Bank beat Gazi Group by two wickets with only one delivery to spare.