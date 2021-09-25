Magical Mustafizur delivers another superb performance in IPL

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 06:17 pm

He didn't concede a single boundary.

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers for the Rajasthan Royals in the 36th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Abu Dhabi. 

Against Delhi Capitals, Mustafizur opened the bowling for RR and bowled a six-run over. Skipper Sanju Samson brought him back in the 12th over and the left-arm seamer made an impact by dismissing a set Rishabh Pant for 24. 

Mustafizur returned at the death to bowl the 17th over and got the better of the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer who scored 28 off 16. Mustafizur bowled a yorker first up and followed it up with a full delivery to induce the outside edge of Hetmyer's bat. Chetan Sakariya took a comfortable catch at short third man. 

The left-arm seamer conceded seven off the final over and finished his quota of four overs with two for 22. He didn't concede a single boundary. Mustafizur is the most prolific bowler at the death since the beginning of 2019. He has taken 61 wickets in T20s during this period and maintained an economy rate of just 7.95.

DC posted 154 for six after 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 43 off 32 balls.

Mustafizur Rahman / IPL 2021 / Rajasthan Royals

