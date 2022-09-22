Lionel Messi made nine demands to stay at Barcelona

Lionel Messi reportedly made nine demands that needed to be fulfilled before he signed a contract extension with Barcelona.

The 35-year-old emotionally departed Barcelona in 2021 due to their financial struggles and it shocked the footballing world.

He came incredibly close to leaving in 2020 after both sides failed to agree on contract terms. That failure saw Messi stay not not sign an extension, but he departed for Paris Saint-Germain a year later.

Messi classed all nine demands as important according to El Mundo and then president, Josep Bartomeu, rejected two of them.

So, what exactly did Messi request?

1. Three-year contract extension

Most clubs tend to offer players over 30 a one-year extension as the drop off can be huge. This is Lionel Messi we're talking about though. He was 33 at the time and wanted to commit long-term.

2. Private box for own and Luis Suarez's family

Messi and Luis Suarez have been friends since Suarez joined Barcelona in 2014 and the former wanted to look after his fellow forward. He wanted a private box at the Camp Nou which he and Suarez's family could use anytime.

3. €10 million renewal bonus

The first term Barcelona refused to meet. Financial difficulties meant they couldn't pay Messi what he thought he deserved. Only PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has been paid in that region for a renewal.

4. Elimination of release clause

Messi was happy to commit but wanted flexibility in his contract. He wanted his release clause lowering from €700 million reduced to just €10,000. It means he could've moved whenever and wherever he wanted. The second term Barcelona refused to agree to.

5. Repayment of wage cuts with interest

Every Barcelona player took a wage cut during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Frenkie de Jong knows all about that. Messi was among them and wanted his full wages back plus three per cent interest.

6. A private plane during Christmas

The Argentina international wanted a way to fly back to him and his family back to their homeland for the holidays.

7. Wage raise with tax

Messi wanted his net salary to remain the same should the Spanish government choose to raise taxes.

8. Continuity of personal assistant

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had a personal assistant, Pepe Costa, who was paid by Barcelona during his final years in Catalonia. Costa's future was in doubt during the pandemic, but Messi insisted he keep his job.

9. Commission to his brother

The final demand was a commission for his brother, Rodrigo Messi. Why did Barcelona agree to this? Rodrigo was representing teenage prodigy Ansu Fati at the time and knew negotiations with him were upcoming. It was effectively doing two bits of business.