Messi hopes Di Maria retires with a goal in Copa final

Sports

Reuters
14 July, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 12:03 pm

Related News

Messi hopes Di Maria retires with a goal in Copa final

Di Maria, 36, announced in November his plans to retire from internationals after representing his country for 15 years and Messi wants him to get his name on the scoresheet as he did against Brazil to clinch the continental title in 2021 and against France as they won the 2022 World Cup final.

Reuters
14 July, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 12:03 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Argentina captain Lionel Messi hopes forward Angel Di Maria ends his international career with a goal in Sunday's Copa America final against Colombia.

Di Maria, 36, announced in November his plans to retire from internationals after representing his country for 15 years and Messi wants him to get his name on the scoresheet as he did against Brazil to clinch the continental title in 2021 and against France as they won the 2022 World Cup final.

"Who knows, maybe he'll score another goal in the final like he did in all the previous ones he's played in. It would be extraordinary," Messi said in an interview with Direct TV Sports on Saturday, adding that the team still hopes he will reverse his decision.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We always tell him that if everything goes well, we have playoff games coming up. Nevertheless, 'Fideo' (Di Maria) has made up his mind and there's nothing that can change it."

Di Maria has scored 31 goals in 144 appearances for Argentina, having played in six Copa Americas and four World Cups.

He also struck the winner in Argentina's 1-0 victory over Nigeria to win Olympic gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Football

Copa america 2024 / Argentina Football Team / Lionel Messi / Angel Di Maria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

2h | Wheels
Tree for Mankind distributes plants to school children with the hope of turning them into agents of a greener future. Photo: Courtesy

Do we follow up after we plant trees?

12m | Panorama
Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

1d | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Germany spending a special defense fund of 100 billion euros?

How is Germany spending a special defense fund of 100 billion euros?

27m | Videos
Shooting at Trump campaign rally; Injured Trump, killed 2 people

Shooting at Trump campaign rally; Injured Trump, killed 2 people

1h | Videos
Barishal BSCIC: Getting water after 10 years

Barishal BSCIC: Getting water after 10 years

2h | Videos
What do young people think about the US presidential election?

What do young people think about the US presidential election?

3h | Videos