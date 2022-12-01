LGBTQ community can visit Qatar, but don't try to change us: Minister

Sports

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 07:30 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 07:34 am

Related News

LGBTQ community can visit Qatar, but don't try to change us: Minister

"If they want to visit Qatar, we have no problem with it," Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, speaking to Bild in comments published on Wednesday.

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 07:30 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 07:34 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Members of the LGBTQ community can go to the World Cup in Qatar but the West cannot "dictate" to Qataris what they should believe, Qatar's energy minister told Germany's Bild newspaper.

Qatar's relations with Germany have been choppy of late.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser sported the "OneLove" armband at the national team's match against Japan last week and has criticised Qatar's human rights, but this week Germany sealed a deal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar.

"If they want to visit Qatar, we have no problem with it," Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, speaking to Bild in comments published on Wednesday.

But he said the West wants to "dictate what it wants" to Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

"If you want to change me so that I will say that I believe in LGBTQ, that my family should be LGBTQ, that I accept LGBTQ in my country, that I change my laws and the Islamic laws in order to satisfy the West – then this is not acceptable," he added.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

LGBTQ Rights / qatar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

22h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

22h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

21h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

7h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

9h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

9h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending