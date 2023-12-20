Leg spinner Rishad makes debut as Bangladesh put in to bat by New Zealand in 2nd ODI

New Zealand have won the toss of the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh at Nelson and have decided to field first.

Tom Latham and co will be looking to wrap the 3-match ODI series up after winning the first match while Bangladesh look for their first-ever white-ball win against the hosts in their backyard.

The Tigers made two changes to their starting XI as fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib came in and leg spinner Rishad Hossain got his ODI debut.

New Zealand also made one change to their starting XI as another leg spinner Aditya Ashok got his ODI debut.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Rishad Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

New Zealand: New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Aditya Ashok, Jacob Duffy and Will O'Rourke.