Leclerc gives Ferrari Grand Prix victory after two years

The last time Scuderia Ferrari won a Grand Prix race, it was the Singapore Grand Prix 2019. In that race, Ferrari got both first and second place respectively with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

Today in the Bahrain Grand Prix 2022, the season opener of F1 2022, Scuderia Ferrari wins a race once again and just like the result more than two years ago, they got both first and second place once again.

Charles Leclerc won the Bahrain Grand Prix quite brilliantly while his teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. came second.

It's his and Ferrari's first victory since 2019, and Carlos Sainz makes it a brilliant 1-2!

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG got into the podium somehow while his teammate George Russell gets the P4.

The result puts Leclerc in the overall lead of the drivers' standings with another 22 races to go. Ferrari leads the constructors' tables.

Leclerc, who also took the fastest lap and was voted driver of the day by fans, started Sunday's race from pole but it was not an unchallenged cruise to the flag for the 24-year-old.

He engaged in a wheel-to-wheel battle with Verstappen after the first pitstops with the pair passing and repassing each other for the lead over several laps.

Shockingly and amazingly, Kevin Magnussen gets P5 with Haas F1 Team. K-Mag was not even supposed to race this year a week ago but the backout of Russian Oligarch from Haas made sure Nikita Mazepin not participating.

Meanwhile, the current World Champion Max Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez got their battery and engine running out and causing them out of the race. It means Red Bull left Bahrain GP with zero POINTS.

Otherwise, the clash between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in laps 17 and 18 looked sharp and really good with both going tyre-to-tyre overtakes.