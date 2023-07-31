Unstoppable Verstappen in a F1 league of his own

Sports

AFP
31 July, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 03:55 pm

Related News

Unstoppable Verstappen in a F1 league of his own

The defending double world champion's victory was his eighth consecutive success, his 10th in 12 races this year, and completed not only a hat-trick of Belgian wins, but also meant he has won every race in the last three months since team-mate Sergio Perez's victory in Azerbaijan on April 30.

AFP
31 July, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 03:55 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Another masterful display and triumph from Max Verstappen ensured Red Bull finished the first half of the season, before the European 'summer' break, unbeaten after Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

The defending double world champion's victory was his eighth consecutive success, his 10th in 12 races this year, and completed not only a hat-trick of Belgian wins, but also meant he has won every race in the last three months since team-mate Sergio Perez's victory in Azerbaijan on April 30.

Playful Verstappen toying with rivals
The 25-year-old Dutchman is so dominant that he can still win from sixth on the grid after taking a five-place penalty.

He is on a different plane to his rivals to such an extent seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton resorted to humour to highlight it.

Referring to the 2002 Austin Powers film Goldmember, Hamilton accepted it all seemed too easy for Verstappen when he said that "he is having a smoke and a pancake. You know the film?"

During the race, Verstappen playfully bickered with his race engineer about tyre degradation and making a pit-stop to give the team extra practice.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-chief Toto Wolff said: "He has all reason to be a bit cheeky…. Just driving around. On merit. Nothing else to say -– as much as it's annoying."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said he was in awe of his star.

"What we are witnessing with Max is something you see once in a generation," said Horner.

Red Bull and Verstappen go next to his home Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Another win on August 27 will draw him level with four-time champion Sebastian Vettel's record of nine straight wins for Red Bull in 2013 and extend the team's record to 13 consecutive season-opening wins and 14 overall.

Rival teams battle for scraps
Ferrari, Aston Martin, Mercedes and McLaren have taken turns in mounting a brief challenge to Red Bull in the opening 12 races, but none have been successful –- on Sunday it was McLaren's turn to find mounting optimism dashed after two podium finishes.

Australian rookie Oscar Piastri, who led Saturday's sprint race in the rain before being passed by Verstappen, was eliminated on the opening lap after tangling with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

It was left to Lando Norris, who had been impressive in finishing second in both Britain and Hungary, to bemoan their lost pace as he battled to finish seventh.

"We got it wrong," said Norris.

"We were way too high on down-force and it didn't help us in any way…. I was barely making eighth gear -– we were so slow on the straights.

"I couldn't defend and I couldn't attack. It was impossible to overtake."

Alpine focus despite Renault management chaos
The Alpine garage team remained united with Esteban Ocon finishing eighth 24 hours after Pierre Gasly's podium in the sprint -- this despite shock announcements over management changes in the Renault-owned outfit.

The departures on Sunday evening of Otmar Szafnauer, the team chief, and sporting director Alan Permane, after 34 years, were announced on Friday.

Permane, nick-named 'bat' because of the long hours he worked, was part of the championship-winning years with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso and was hugely-respected by the paddock at large.

His exit was greeted with widespread disbelief.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said he expected to see Permane back.

"It won't be the last you'll see of him in the pit lane," he said in comments that added to the impression Renault had created a crisis of their own making.

Others

Max Verstappen / F1

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There does seem to be some support for this among the Nigerien population, if the burning of French flags in the capital, Niamey, is anything to go by. Photo: Bloomberg

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

5h | Panorama
Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

23h | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

1d | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Self-driving car is no longer a fantasy!

Self-driving car is no longer a fantasy!

27m | TBS World
What would happen if there was no moon?

What would happen if there was no moon?

2h | TBS Durbin
First unit of Matarbari power plant starts production on trial basis

First unit of Matarbari power plant starts production on trial basis

4h | TBS Stories
Randy created the new country himself

Randy created the new country himself

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon