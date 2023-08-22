Late goals consign Abahani to 3-1 defeat against Mohun Bagan in AFC Cup play-off

The AFC Cup play-off is over for Abahani after they were defeated 3-1 by the home team Mohun Bagan on Tuesday at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, India.

Stewart Cornelius gave the visitors the lead in the 17th minute after Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith made a critical error by failing to gather a cross when the new Abahani attacker only needed to tap it in.

After Sushanto Tripura fouled someone inside the penalty box in the 35th minute, Australian World Cup winner Jason Cummings scored the penalty to give Bagan the lead again.

Just before halftime, both teams had one chance each. Cummings missed a shot from about six yards out, and Yousef Mohammad's header for Abahani struck the crossbar.

Milad Sheykh Soleimani's own goal gave the home team an early advantage, which Armando Sadiku extended at the hour mark.

Prior to that, Bagan defeated Machhindra of Nepal 3-1 at the same location, and Abahani defeated Club Eagles of the Maldives 1-0 in Sylhet to advance to the play-off round.

With the victory, the Kolkata giants advanced to the AFC Cup group stage this season, where they will face Bashundhara Kings, the champions of the Bangladesh Premier League.