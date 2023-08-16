Abahani win 2-1 against Eagles in 2nd round of AFC Cup qualifiers

Abahani scored a late winner as they defeated the Eagles 2-1 in the second round of the AFC Cup qualifiers at the Sylhet District Stadium in what was a thrilling match on Wednesday.

The hosts opened the scoring with a goal from Cornelius Stewart in the 21st minute of the match.

Ahmed Rizuvan then scored the equaliser for the Eagles in the 63rd minute to take the match down to the wire.

But in the end, it was Brazilian defender Danilo who made the difference at the end as Abahani took the lead in the 89th minute.

Abahani's opponents in the playoffs will be the winner between India's Mohan Bagan and Nepal's Machchindra.

Abahani had an aggressive start on a muddy Sylhet pitch due to a few days of heavy rainfall.

Abahani took advantage of the first good chance in the 21st minute.

Cornelius pounced on David Ifeguer's cross and headed home.

David had another big chance in the first half as his shot went over the crossbar in the 45th minute.

The Maldivian team equalised in the 63rd minute.

Rizuvan Ahmed found the net with a spectacular side volley from Milovan Petrovic's free kick.

Both teams were desperate for a goal at the end.

In the 81st minute, Abahani survived when Humaid Hossain's header hit the far post after a teammate's cross.

After a while, a great opportunity to advance came knocking at Abahani's door.

But Milad Sheikh Soleimani's diving header from Mozaffarov's free-kick was off target, the ball going to the feet of Emeka Ohbahar on the left.

Milad's head goes wide on his extended cross.

Abahani had a corner in the 89th minute by keeping the pressure on the opponent's defense.

Mozaffarov's corner was headed by Danilo at the far post as Mario Lemos' team left the field happy to reach the playoffs.