Abahani face Mohun Bagan tomorrow

The important match kicks off at 7:30 pm (BST) at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

BSS
21 August, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 10:52 pm
Photo: Abahani
Photo: Abahani

Six times Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) champions Dhaka Abahani Limited face Mohun Bagan Super Giant of Kolkata in the play-off match of the AFC Cup Football scheduled to be held tomorrow (Tuesday).

The important match kicks off at 7:30 pm (BST) at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The winners of the Tuesday's match will qualify for the AFC Cup group stages, which will begin on September 18.

Abahani Limited already reached Kolkata today to play their AFC Cup play-off match against the Kolkata giant Mohun Bagan.

Earlier, in the preliminary round, the sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited advanced to the play-off stage of the AFC Cup Football beating Club Eagles of the Maldives by 2-1 goal held at the Sylhet District Stadium last week.

Thanks to their two foreign recruits, who helped Abahani Limited to cross the initial hurdle, beating Club Eagles of Maldivesin their AFC Cup preliminary round-2 match.

Brazilian defender Danilo Augusto and Grenadian forward Cornelius Stewart were the scorers in that match for Abahani.
On the other hand, Kolkata Mohun Club eliminated Machhindra FC of Kathmandu beating them by 3-1 goal at the Kolkata Salt Lake Stadium.

In the last meeting of the two teams, Kolkata Mohun Bagan defeated Dhaka Abahani Limited by 3-1 goals in the AFC Cup play-off match held in Kolkata last year.

Football

Abahani / Mohun Bagan

