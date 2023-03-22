Naim ton leads Abahani's demolition of Mohammedan

Mohammad Naim struck a brilliant century as Abahani Limited secured a facile six-wicket win over old foes Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Having done so, Abahani overcame hurdles and clinched their third straight victory.

Opting to bat first, Mohammedan posted 235-8, a total that Abahani hunted down in just 34.3 overs, thanks to a blazing 86 ball-110 not out from Naim.

The opener who brought up the half-century of 53 balls, overall hammered 11 fours and three sixes in his knock. He was adjudged man of the match for his century in the clash, always considered as high octane game even though the the excitement of the rivalry between the two teams has been sweet past now.

Afif Hossain, who had recently been dropped from the national team, hit 49 off 41, striking four fours and three sixes to play a vital role in the victory.

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat was not out 25 while Mahmudul Hasan Joy added 24.

Ruyel Mia, Mahmudullah, Enamul Haque Junior and Soumya Sarkar picked up one wicket for Mohammedan.

But the start was in stark contrast to how the match ended. Mohammedan openers made a bright start with Imrul Kayes and Mahidul Islam sharing 137-run for the opening stand.

Medium pacer Saifuddin brought back Abahani to the contention, claiming 4-45.

Abahani were able to break the partnership during 28.3 overs. However, though the platform was well set, Mohammedan batters failed to capitalize on as they made just 98 runs in the last 21.3 overs.

Ankan made team-high 70 off 85 while Imrul Kayes scored 68. After their departure, Mohammedan lost four wickets for 13 runs with left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam and pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib getting into act with Saifuddin.

Both of them took two wickets to complement Saifuddin's four-for.

Mohammedan's Indian recruit Anustup Mojumdar hinted to bring the side back in contention before Sakib got rid of him on 30. Ariful Haque later batted till the last to make 37 not out but that was not enough to give Mohammedan a total to challenge archrivals Abahani Limited.