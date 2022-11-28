Kramaric the bright spot for enigmatic Croatia as Belgium await

Sports

Reuters
28 November, 2022, 01:00 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 01:05 am

Related News

Kramaric the bright spot for enigmatic Croatia as Belgium await

Needing a draw to progress, Croatian fans will be wondering which side is going to turn up against the Belgians - the sloppy one of the first half hour at the Khalifa Stadium on Sunday, or the one that scored four goals over the last 60 minutes.

Reuters
28 November, 2022, 01:00 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 01:05 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Croatia leaned heavily on striker Andrej Kramaric as they ended Canada's chances of progressing with a 4-1 win in an enigmatic performance, and a showdown with a similarly stuttering Belgium now awaits with a place in the last 16 at stake.

Needing a draw to progress, Croatian fans will be wondering which side is going to turn up against the Belgians - the sloppy one of the first half hour at the Khalifa Stadium on Sunday, or the one that scored four goals over the last 60 minutes.

Kramaric netted two excellent strikes and had another ruled out for offside as his side finally showed some semblance of their superb technical quality against a game yet limited Canada, but many in the Croatian side still under-performed.

The whole defence was at fault in the opening minutes, caught flat-footed and left in the role of bystanders as Alphonso Davies netted Canada's first goal at a men's World Cup with a booming header.

Even that was not enough to spur Croatia into action, and much of the first half-hour was a repeat of their turgid 0-0 draw with Morocco, blighted by misplaced passes and breakdowns in communication.

The Croatians seemed to have no-one who could match the power and agression of the fired-up Canadians, but Kramaric finally shook them from their slumber on the half-hour mark.

He thought he had pulled his side level with a cool finish that seemed to come out of nowhere, but that effort was ruled out for offside.

That seemed to jolt the Croatians into life, and for the first time in Qatar they started playing with the kind of purpose that got them to the World Cup final four years ago.

Inevitably it was Kramaric who got the equaliser, and suddenly, the air went out of the Canadian bubble.

Gaps started to appear, and there is nothing the Croatians like more than weaving through space with short passes and quick, intelligent dribbling.

With the clock ticking up towards halftime, Josip Juranovic played a one-two as he set off infield, poking the ball between the legs of a defender for Marko Livaja to control before rifling it into the net.

With the rest of his team either unable or unwilling to match his work rate at times, Kramaric put the game beyond doubt by grabbing himself a second with a wonderful first touch before firing home in the 70th minute.

Shortly afterwards the 31-year-old striker was substituted, with the job done and Belgium still to come. He may have had to sacrifice his opportunity to score a hat-trick, but the prize of progression to the last 16 is so much greater.

The bright spot for Croatia is that they scored four goals from their 10 attempts on target. More troubling is that playmaker Luka Modric once again struggled to impose himself on the game, flitting in and out, but invisible for long periods.

Ivan Perisic had a similar game, assisting for both of Kramaric's goals but otherwise inconsistent in a game against the kind of opposition that he regularly dominates.

Still, the Croatians top the group on four points, ahead of Morocco on goal difference and one point ahead of the lacklustre Belgians, and a draw will see them through.

However poor they have been in their first two games, Belgium will be a lot more dangerous than either Morocco or Canada, and they will almost certainly punish Croatia for any lack of concentration.

Like Kramaric, it is not in the Croatians nature to play conservatively, but it might yet provide their best chance of getting into the last 16.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Croatia Football Team / Canada Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

13h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

12h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

14h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

3h | Videos
How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

3h | Videos
Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

5h | Videos
Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court