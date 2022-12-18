Modric wants to play Nations League, unsure about Euro 2024

"About my future? I do not know if I will play until the Euros in Germany. I need to go step by step," Modric told beIN Sports. "Then after, there will be more time to think about the Euros. Now it is (to) go step by step and continue at least until Nations League and then we will see."

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric said he intends to play for the Balkan nation until the Nations League finals in June next year but has yet to decide about his participation at the Euro 2024 tournament.

Modric helped Croatia win the bronze medal at the World Cup in Qatar after they defeated Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff on Saturday, having finished as runners-up at the 2018 edition in Russia. 

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic said this week Modric is likely to feature for them at the Euros in Germany despite his age should the team qualify, but the 37-year-old said on Saturday that he would consider his options.

"About my future? I do not know if I will play until the Euros in Germany. I need to go step by step," Modric told beIN Sports.

"I am enjoying the national team and I feel happy. I still think I can perform at a high level.

"Then after, there will be more time to think about the Euros. Now it is (to) go step by step and continue at least until Nations League and then we will see."

The playmaker said winning the bronze medal was very important for him and his team.

"With this medal, we confirm that Croatia is playing an important role in world football. And we are leaving Qatar as winners," he added.

