Croatia can be proud despite defeat, says Dalic

Reuters
19 June, 2023, 03:55 pm
19 June, 2023, 03:55 pm

The defeat was a bitter blow for Croatia, who were cheered on by tens of thousands of roaring fans throughout the goalless draw in Rotterdam, as they passed up another chance to clinch a first international trophy, after taking silver and bronze at the last two World Cups.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Croatia can be proud of winning another medal, coach Zlatko Dalic said, after they suffered more heartbreak in a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to Spain in the Nations League final on Sunday.

The defeat was a bitter blow for Croatia, who were cheered on by tens of thousands of roaring fans throughout the goalless draw in Rotterdam, as they passed up another chance to clinch a first international trophy, after taking silver and bronze at the last two World Cups.

"We have won medals, one after the other, which is a really great thing," Dalic told reporters.

"Three medals for Croatia is great to have achieved, it shows that Croatia has lots of potential. We are disappointed with the loss, but we should be proud of what we did."

Dalic said the future of his captain Luka Modric remained unclear, after the 37-year-old Real Madrid midfielder put in another impressive showing.

"Luka said he would take his own decision after the tournament, that is fair," Dalic said.

"He played great, we would love Luka to stay, he is a great player and I hope he will stay with us for a long time."

