Croatia reach Nations League final after knocking out hosts Netherlands

Sports

Reuters
15 June, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 09:42 am

Related News

Croatia reach Nations League final after knocking out hosts Netherlands

Croatia will play either Italy or Spain, who face off in the second semi-final in Enschede on Thursday, for a first major title as they continued their form from last year’s World Cup in Qatar, where they finished third.

Reuters
15 June, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 09:42 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Croatia scored twice in extra time to beat the Netherlands 4-2 in their Nations League semi-final in Rotterdam on Wednesday and advance to Sunday's decider.

Croatia will play either Italy or Spain, who face off in the second semi-final in Enschede on Thursday, for a first major title as they continued their form from last year's World Cup in Qatar, where they finished third.

Substitute Bruno Petkovic curled home a stunning shot from the edge of the penalty area eight minutes into extra time to put them on their way and Luka Modric made sure of Croatia's triumph with a late penalty, their second of the game.

The Dutch, hosting the four-nation tournament, had forced extra time with a last-gasp equaliser to ensure it finished 2-2 after 90 minutes despite being largely outplayed in front of their home fans at the Feyenoord Stadium.

Donyell Malen handed the hosts a 34th-minute lead before Andrej Kramaric equalised from the penalty spot 10 minutes into the second half.

Croatia then went ahead through Mario Pasalic in the 73rd minute before Noa Lang side-footed the ball into the roof of the net to equalise six minutes into stoppage time.

The Netherlands' first goal came against the run of play, but at the end of a swift series of passes that saw both quick feet and precise thinking.

Cody Gakpo set it up by winning possession and five passes later, Mats Wieffer teed up an unmarked Malen to fire home.

But it was the street-smarts of Croatia captain Modric that got them level, stealing the ball in the Dutch penalty area from Gakpo, whose instinctive reaction was to tug at the 37-year-old veteran who went tumbling to the ground to win a penalty.

Kramaric tucked it away comfortably, after which Luka Ivanusec played a pass into Pasalic, that he fired home on the turn despite a host of Dutch defenders around him to give Croatia a 2-1 lead.

But a desperate last attack saw the Dutch take advantage of Croatia's failure to clear their lines with Lang perfectly placed to equalise and force the game into extra time.

Parity, however, did not last long. Modric's pass put Petkovic through on goal and he curled the ball into the net with a shot worthy of winning any cup tie.

Modric completed the win with the late spotkick to seal another outstanding individual performance.

The Netherlands now have to play in the third-place playoff game against Thursday's losers in Enschede on Sunday. The final is in Rotterdam later that day.

Football

Croatia Football Team / Netherlands Football Team / Uefa Nations League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

'Our main goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of climate-vulnerable people'

34m | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

17h | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

19h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

AI helps create last Beatles song

AI helps create last Beatles song

13h | TBS World
Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

16h | TBS Insight
Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

22h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank