Koeman not worried about Barcelona future, hopeful of turnaround

Sports

Reuters
20 September, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 04:23 pm

Related News

Koeman not worried about Barcelona future, hopeful of turnaround

In LaLiga, the Catalan club are in 10th spot, six points behind leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Reuters
20 September, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 04:23 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Speaking ahead of Monday's home game against Granada, Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said he is not worried about his future despite criticism in the wake of last week's drubbing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

"The only thing is to think about the game, think about the team," the 58-year-old coach said. "The other things are not in my hands."

Barcelona were outclassed and beaten 3-0 by Bayern in last Tuesday's group stage match, with Koeman's team failing to register a single shot on target over the 90 minutes.

In LaLiga, the Catalan club are in 10th spot, six points behind leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid. But Barcelona have two games in hand, and Koeman was confident his injury-ravaged team would return to winning ways.

"So I'm calm, I'm trusting that we are going to win games as we did at the beginning of the season. We have seven points from three games, so there are a lot of games to go.

"I know, in the end, the results count and nothing else. And I have no fear for my future. Ultimately the president decides on behalf of the club."

Barcelona will be without Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite, Pedri, Jordi Alba, Sergio Aguero and Ansu Fati for Monday's match.

Football

FC Barcelona / Ronald Koeman

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

19h | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

1d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

1d | Videos
Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

4
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

5
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly