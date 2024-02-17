Klopp endorses Alonso as a new generation 'standout' coach

Sports

Reuters
17 February, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 05:42 pm

Related News

Klopp endorses Alonso as a new generation 'standout' coach

"The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is a standout in that department... Former world-class player, from a coaching family as well which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional.”

Reuters
17 February, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 05:42 pm
Klopp endorses Alonso as a new generation &#039;standout&#039; coach

Xabi Alonso is an incredible talent from the new generation of managers given his impressive run at Bayer Leverkusen, soon to depart Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder has been linked to the upcoming opening at Anfield after Klopp announced last month that he will step down at the end of season.

Alonso guided Leverkusen from near the bottom of the Bundesliga to a five-point lead at the top within 16 months. The 42-year-old coach secured a spot at the German Cup semi-finals and notably defeated serial champions Bayern Munich 3-0 last weekend.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Xabi is doing an incredible job," Klopp said.

"If you would have asked me eight weeks ago about Xabi Alonso, I would have gone 'Oh my God!' Always what I said, the dinosaurs if you want, Ancelotti (Carlo), Mourinho (Jose), Guardiola (Pep), maybe me, we will not do it – okay, maybe Mourinho - but all the rest will not do it for the next 20 years.

"The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is a standout in that department... Former world-class player, from a coaching family as well which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional."

Klopp added that he is not involved in the search for his successor as that is to be decided by the owners of the Merseyside club.

The 56-year-old, who has had his fair share of achievements in the German league from his time at Borussia Dortmund, praised Alonso's immediate but potent implementation of strategies despite only taking on the role in October 2022.

"How quick his team is that well tuned, for the time it's taken, he's put his proper stamp on it," Klopp added.

Football

Xabi Alonso / Juergen Klopp / Bayer Laverkusen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

8h | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

10h | Panorama
Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1d | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Germany’s economy: All we need to know

Germany’s economy: All we need to know

5m | Videos
Navalny's death: West blames Putin

Navalny's death: West blames Putin

1h | Videos
Bangladesh has huge potential to serve as a shining example

Bangladesh has huge potential to serve as a shining example

1h | Videos
Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

3h | Videos